Charlie Barnes News: Claimed by Dodgers

The Dodgers claimed Barnes off waivers from the Cubs on Saturday.

Barnes lost his spot on the Cubs' 40-man roster Wednesday, but he'll reclaim a roster spot after being picked up by the Dodgers. The 30-year-old southpaw posted a 3.04 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 26.2 frames with Triple-A Iowa and will likely remain in the minors to begin his tenure with his new organization. Tommy Edman (ankle) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.