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Charlie Barnes News: Claimed by Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

The Dodgers claimed Barnes off waivers from the Cubs on Saturday.

Barnes lost his spot on the Cubs' 40-man roster Wednesday, but he'll reclaim a roster spot after being picked up by the Dodgers. The 30-year-old southpaw posted a 3.04 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 26.2 frames with Triple-A Iowa and will likely remain in the minors to begin his tenure with his new organization. Tommy Edman (ankle) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

Charlie Barnes
Los Angeles Dodgers
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