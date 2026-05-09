Charlie Barnes News: Claimed by Dodgers
The Dodgers claimed Barnes off waivers from the Cubs on Saturday.
Barnes lost his spot on the Cubs' 40-man roster Wednesday, but he'll reclaim a roster spot after being picked up by the Dodgers. The 30-year-old southpaw posted a 3.04 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 26.2 frames with Triple-A Iowa and will likely remain in the minors to begin his tenure with his new organization. Tommy Edman (ankle) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Barnes See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekSeptember 19, 2021
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Good News, Bad News?September 18, 2021
-
FanDuel MLB
FanDuel MLB: Saturday TargetsAugust 28, 2021
-
DraftKings MLB
DraftKings MLB: Saturday BreakdownAugust 28, 2021
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Flaherty will get you everywhereAugust 21, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Barnes See More