Charlie Barnes News: Optioned back to Triple-A
The Cubs optioned Barnes to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.
Barnes made one appearance during his brief stint with the big club, yielding four runs (three earned) over three innings in Monday's loss to the Phillies. The Cubs will replace him with a fresh relief arm.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Barnes See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekSeptember 19, 2021
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Good News, Bad News?September 18, 2021
-
FanDuel MLB
FanDuel MLB: Saturday TargetsAugust 28, 2021
-
DraftKings MLB
DraftKings MLB: Saturday BreakdownAugust 28, 2021
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Flaherty will get you everywhereAugust 21, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Barnes See More