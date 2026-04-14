Charlie Barnes headshot

Charlie Barnes News: Optioned back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

The Cubs optioned Barnes to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

Barnes made one appearance during his brief stint with the big club, yielding four runs (three earned) over three innings in Monday's loss to the Phillies. The Cubs will replace him with a fresh relief arm.

Charlie Barnes
Chicago Cubs
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