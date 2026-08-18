Charlie Barnes headshot

Charlie Barnes News: Reaches open market

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Barnes elected free agency Thursday.

Barnes has now opted to become a free agent on two occasions this season after the Dodgers have outrighted him off the 40-man roster. The 30-year-old lefty has made five appearances at the big-league level between stops with the Cubs and Dodgers, logging a 6.92 ERA and 1.85 WHIP across 13 innings.

Charlie Barnes
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Barnes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Barnes See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
September 19, 2021
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Good News, Bad News?
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Good News, Bad News?
Author Image
Todd Zola
September 18, 2021
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
MLB
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
Author Image
Chris Bennett
August 28, 2021
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
MLB
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
Author Image
Christopher Olson
August 28, 2021
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Flaherty will get you everywhere
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Flaherty will get you everywhere
Author Image
Todd Zola
August 21, 2021