Charlie Barnes News: Reaches open market
Barnes elected free agency Thursday.
Barnes has now opted to become a free agent on two occasions this season after the Dodgers have outrighted him off the 40-man roster. The 30-year-old lefty has made five appearances at the big-league level between stops with the Cubs and Dodgers, logging a 6.92 ERA and 1.85 WHIP across 13 innings.
Charlie Barnes
Free Agent
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