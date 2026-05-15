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Charlie Barnes News: Recalled due to Snell injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

The Dodgers recalled Barnes from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The move corresponds with the Dodgers placing Blake Snell on the 15-day injured list due to loose bodies in his left elbow. Barnes was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers from the Cubs on Saturday, and the southpaw's addition to Los Angeles' 26-man roster gives the team added depth in the rotation. Across seven games (four starts) in Triple-A this season, Barnes has a 3.04 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB in 26.2 innings.

Charlie Barnes
Los Angeles Dodgers
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