Charlie Barnes News: Recalled due to Snell injury
The Dodgers recalled Barnes from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The move corresponds with the Dodgers placing Blake Snell on the 15-day injured list due to loose bodies in his left elbow. Barnes was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers from the Cubs on Saturday, and the southpaw's addition to Los Angeles' 26-man roster gives the team added depth in the rotation. Across seven games (four starts) in Triple-A this season, Barnes has a 3.04 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB in 26.2 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Barnes See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekSeptember 19, 2021
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Good News, Bad News?September 18, 2021
-
FanDuel MLB
FanDuel MLB: Saturday TargetsAugust 28, 2021
-
DraftKings MLB
DraftKings MLB: Saturday BreakdownAugust 28, 2021
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Flaherty will get you everywhereAugust 21, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Barnes See More