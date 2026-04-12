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Charlie Barnes News: Receives call-up to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 11:37am

The Cubs selected Barnes' contract from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Barnes inked a minor-league contract with Chicago in January and will get a look in the majors for the first time since 2021. The left-hander takes the roster spot of Hunter Harvey (triceps), who was placed on the 15-day injured list. Barnes is likely to serve as a multi-inning relief option out of the bullpen.

Charlie Barnes
Chicago Cubs
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