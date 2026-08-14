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Charlie Barnes News: Removed from 40-man roster again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

The Dodgers outrighted Barnes to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

It's the second time in the last few weeks that Barnes has been booted off the Dodgers' 40-man roster. He wound up re-signing on a minor-league contract the first time and could do so again. Barnes has a 6.92 ERA and 6:7 K:BB over 13 innings covering five appearances between the Cubs and Dodgers this season.

Charlie Barnes
Los Angeles Dodgers
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