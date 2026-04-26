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Charlie Barnes News: Returns to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

The Cubs recalled Barnes from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

The left-hander was demoted nearly two weeks ago but is now back in the majors with Riley Martin (elbow) heading to the injured list. Barnes allowed three runs on four hits with one strikeout and three walks over three innings during his lone big-league appearance this year.

Charlie Barnes
Chicago Cubs
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