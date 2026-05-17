Charlie Barnes News: Sent to minors

The Dodgers optioned Barnes to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

The left-hander was called up by the Dodgers on Friday and will return to Triple-A after delivering a scoreless frame in each of Friday's and Saturday's contests. Barnes will now return to the Triple-A level, where he has a 3.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB across 26.2 innings this year.