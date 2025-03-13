Fantasy Baseball
Charlie Condon headshot

Charlie Condon Injury: Injures left wrist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Condon sustained a significant left wrist injury Tuesday while diving to make a catch in the outfield.

Condon was the third overall pick of the 2024 draft and played in 25 games for High-A Spokane. There, he slashed .180/.248/.270 across his first 100 at-bats of professional baseball. A follow-up examination is yet to be done to gather more information on the extent of the injury.

Charlie Condon
Colorado Rockies
