Charlie Condon Injury: Injures left wrist

Condon sustained a significant left wrist injury Tuesday while diving to make a catch in the outfield.

Condon was the third overall pick of the 2024 draft and played in 25 games for High-A Spokane. There, he slashed .180/.248/.270 across his first 100 at-bats of professional baseball. A follow-up examination is yet to be done to gather more information on the extent of the injury.