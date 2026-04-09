Charlie Condon News: Back in action at Triple-A

Condon (cyst) made his return to the Triple-A Albuquerque lineup Tuesday and went 3-for-10 with a solo home run, a walk and three additional runs while starting in the team's past two games.

Condon was held out of action for a little under a week after having a cyst removed, but he's resumed raking since getting the green light to play. Through seven games this season, Condon is slashing .357/.455/.714 with three home runs and one stolen base across 33 plate appearances. The 22-year-old first baseman/outfielder is putting himself in strong position to make his MLB debut at some point in 2026.