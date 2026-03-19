Charlie Condon News: Doesn't make Opening Day roster
The Rockies reassigned Condon to minor-league camp Thursday.
Condon has hit very well this spring, slashing .385/.457/.718 with three home runs, four doubles and nine RBI through 20 games. However, he's yet to play beyond Double-A in the minors, so Colorado has opted to give him more time to develop in the minors. With that said, the Rockies are far from loaded at first base, so Condon could be up with the big club in short order, especially if he has a hot start to the campaign.
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