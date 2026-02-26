Charlie Condon News: Hitting well to start spring

Condon has gone 6-for-10 with two home runs and four RBI across six Cactus League appearances.

It's a small sample, but Condon has had an impressive start to spring. He popped a home run to the opposite field Thursdsay and now has only two strikeouts across his first 12 plate appearances. Condon is in the mix for a roster spot at first base, though he'll likely start the season in the upper minors.