Charlie Condon News: Hitting well to start spring
Condon has gone 6-for-10 with two home runs and four RBI across six Cactus League appearances.
It's a small sample, but Condon has had an impressive start to spring. He popped a home run to the opposite field Thursdsay and now has only two strikeouts across his first 12 plate appearances. Condon is in the mix for a roster spot at first base, though he'll likely start the season in the upper minors.
