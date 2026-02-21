Charlie Condon News: Starts in right field

Condon started in right field and went 2-for-3 with two runs scored in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Condon has worked primarily at first base throughout the spring, but the Rockies have several different options at the position. That has caused the team to try to give him multiple different paths to the majors, though he has yet to play in right field in a regular-season game as a pro. Condon also got off to a strong start to the exhibition season with his bat, but he looks likely to return to the minors to begin the 2026 campaign.