Charlie Morton News: Can't find plate in loss

Morton (0-3) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on four hits and five walks over five-plus innings as the Orioles fell 4-3 to the Diamondbacks. He struck out four.

The 41-year-old righty got only 51 of his 87 pitches into the strike zone as his rough start to the campaign continues. Morton has struck out 17 batters in his first 13.1 innings with Baltimore, but he's also walked eight, leading to an 8.78 ERA and 1.88 WHIP. Given the team's injury issues in the rotation, the O's have little choice but to let Morton try to work through his issues. He lines up to make his next trip to the mound at home early next week against the Guardians.