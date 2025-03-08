Charlie Morton News: Fans four in third spring start

Morton threw three scoreless innings against the Rays in Saturday's Grapefruit League game, striking out four batters.

Morton struck out the side in the top of the first inning, setting down Josh Lowe, Eloy Jimenez and Curtis Mead in order on 14 pitches. He got through the next two innings on 13 total pitches. Morton's fastball was consistently sitting at 94-95 mph, and the 41-year-old has yet to allow a run through six innings of work this spring. With Grayson Rodriguez (triceps) already ruled out for Opening Day, the Orioles are going to rely on Morton even more out of the gates this season.