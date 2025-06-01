Charlie Morton News: Grabs second straight win
Morton (2-7) earned the win Sunday against the White Sox, allowing one unearned run on six hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out seven.
After a dreadful start to the year that resulted in a demotion to the bullpen, Morton's turned in back-to-back wins and quality starts since returning to the Baltimore rotation -- he's allowed three runs (two earned) while striking out 12 over 12.2 innings in that span. The veteran right-hander's lowered his ERA to 6.20 with a 1.58 WHIP and 52:27 K:BB across 53.2 innings this season. Morton will look to keep it going in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week on the road against the A's.
