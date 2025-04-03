Charlie Morton News: Hit hard early

Morton (0-2) took the loss Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out ten.

Morton had the strikeout pitch working Thursday, recording double-digit punchouts for the first time since 2023. However, the veteran right-hander fell victim to the home-run ball early, giving up a pair of two-run homers to Alex Bregman and Kristian Campbell in each of the first two innings, respectively. Morton's now given up nine runs through his first two starts (8.1 innings) with Baltimore. He'll look to get in the win column in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Arizona.