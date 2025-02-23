Charlie Morton News: Set for spring debut

Morton (illness) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 41-year-old missed some workouts at the start of camp due to an illness, but he'll still make his spring debut for the Orioles within the first few games of camp. Morton joined Baltimore on a one-year, $15 million contract in early January and will be a key rotation piece after posting a 4.19 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 167:65 K:BB across 165.1 innings with Atlanta last year.