Chas McCormick News: Being pressured for roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

McCormick could be optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the season, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

McCormick has slashed .161/.409/.290 across 31 Grapefruit League at-bats, leading Rome to describe McCormick's role as the team's starter in right field as "tenuous at best." Several alternatives also appear to be on the table, including a demotion to Triple-A Sugar Land or being pushed to a reserve role. If McCormick loses playing time, Zach Dezenzo or Cam Smith would benefit.

