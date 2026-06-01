Chase Burns Injury: Falls ill, scratched from start

The Reds scratched Burns from his scheduled start Monday against the Royals due to an illness.

Cincinnati will turn to right-hander Lyon Richardson to serve as their opening pitcher for Monday's contest in what will likely be an impromptu bullpen day as a result of Burns feeling under the weather. The severity of Burns' ailment isn't known at this time, making it unclear if the right-hander will merely be pushed back a day or two in the pitching schedule or if he'll have his turn through the rotation skipped entirely. After entering spring training with some uncertainty whether he would be part of the Reds' Opening Day rotation, Burns has been Cincinnati's top starter so far this season, posting a 7-1 record, 1.96 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 72:20 K:BB over 64.1 innings.