Chase Burns News: Blanks Nats for fifth win

Burns (5-1) earned the win Thursday over Washington, allowing just two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Burns turned in another excellent outing Thursday while the Reds' offense provided more than enough run support in an eventual 15-1 victory. It's the fourth straight quality start for Burns, who's allowed just three runs over 25 innings in that span. The 23-year-old right-hander's ERA is down to a pristine 1.87 with a 1.00 WHIP and 55:18 K:BB across nine starts (53 innings) this season. Burns will look to keep rolling his next time out, currently scheduled as a road matchup with the Phillies.