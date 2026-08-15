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Chase Burns News: Dazzles in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:10pm

Burns (14-2) picked up the win Friday, scattering four hits over seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Marlins. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

Matched up against Sandy Alcantara in a duel of the team's respective aces that lived up to its billing, Burns rose to the occasion and fired 62 of 93 pitches for strikes while not even allowing a runner to get into scoring position until the seventh inning, when Otto Lopez led off the frame with a single and stole second base before being stranded. The quality start was Burns' 11th of the year, and his 14 wins have him tied for second in the majors with Boston's Sonny Gray, one back of Philly's Cristopher Sanchez. Burns will look to stay locked in for his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Cardinals.

Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds
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