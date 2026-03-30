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Chase Burns News: Dazzles in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Burns (1-0) earned the win Monday against the Pirates, allowing no runs on one hit and three walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

It was a sparkling season debut for the hard-throwing right-hander, who held Pittsburgh to a lone single in the hit column. Burns touched 99 mph on his fastball on 10 occasions, producing an impressive 15 swings and misses on the evening as well. The righty is set for his next start later this week in Texas versus the Rangers, and Burnes will be looking to stretch out further after throwing 78 pitches Monday.

Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds
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