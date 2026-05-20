Chase Burns News: Dazzling May continues
Burns (6-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits over six innings in a 4-1 win over the Phillies. He struck out nine without walking a batter.
The 23-year-old righty dominated a formidable lineup, racking up 18 swinging strikes among his 86 pitches (54 total strikes), and the only blemish on Burns' line came on a Trea Turner solo shot in the third inning. Burns has won three straight starts and delivered quality starts in all four of his May outings, producing a stellar 0.72 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB in 25 innings this month. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against the Mets.
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