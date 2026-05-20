Chase Burns headshot

Chase Burns News: Dazzling May continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Burns (6-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits over six innings in a 4-1 win over the Phillies. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The 23-year-old righty dominated a formidable lineup, racking up 18 swinging strikes among his 86 pitches (54 total strikes), and the only blemish on Burns' line came on a Trea Turner solo shot in the third inning. Burns has won three straight starts and delivered quality starts in all four of his May outings, producing a stellar 0.72 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB in 25 innings this month. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against the Mets.

Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Burns See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Burns See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
22 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago