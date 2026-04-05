Chase Burns News: Dominant in no-decision

Burns did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over six innings.

Burns opened with six scoreless innings before surrendering a solo homer in the seventh and leaving the 1-1 tie without recording an out in the frame. He threw 59 of 87 pitches for strikes while generating an eye-popping 21 whiffs and has now tallied 16 strikeouts through his first two starts this season. The 23-year-old has allowed just one run across 11 innings and lines up for a home matchup against the Angels next weekend.