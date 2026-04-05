Chase Burns News: Dominant in no-decision
Burns did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over six innings.
Burns opened with six scoreless innings before surrendering a solo homer in the seventh and leaving the 1-1 tie without recording an out in the frame. He threw 59 of 87 pitches for strikes while generating an eye-popping 21 whiffs and has now tallied 16 strikeouts through his first two starts this season. The 23-year-old has allowed just one run across 11 innings and lines up for a home matchup against the Angels next weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Burns See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week9 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Best Bets for 2026 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Burns See More