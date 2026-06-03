Chase Burns News: Excellent campaign continues

Burns took a no-decision Wednesday against the Royals, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out nine.

Burns boasted his usual electrifying stuff Wednesday, generating an impressive 19 whiffs on the evening. That's now four consecutive starts with at least seven punchouts for the hard-throwing right-hander, who has also worked at least five innings while yielding two runs or fewer in all but one of his 12 starts thus far. Burns will bring an outstanding 2.05 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 81:21 K:BB across 70.1 frames into his next scheduled outing in San Diego against the Padres.