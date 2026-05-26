Chase Burns News: Fans eight for seventh win

Burns (7-1) got the win against the Mets on Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight across 5.1 innings.

Burns entered Tuesday's start having logged at least seven strikeouts in five of his six prior outings. He set the tone early by striking out the side in the first inning and kept the Mets off the board until the sixth, when he gave up a two-run homer to Juan Soto. Burns fell two outs short of recording a sixth-straight quality start (and eighth of the season), but it was another strong outing for the 23-year-old right-hander. He has a 1.96 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 72 strikeouts (across 64.1 innings) this season, all three of which are fourth-best in the National League. Burns is slated to make his next start next week at home against the Royals.