Chase Burns News: Fans eight in second win
Burns (2-1) picked up the win Tuesday against the Rays, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts across 5.2 innings.
Burns had his elite stuff working Tuesday, as he cruised through five relatively easy innings before the Tampa Bay lineup turned over for a third time in the bottom of the sixth inning when Jonathan Aranda tagged Burns for a two-run homer. The 23-year-old Burns has struggled a bit with his command at times this season, but there's no denying his swing-and-miss upside. Through five starts, Burns has a 2.57 ERA and 30:11 K:BB across 28 innings. His next start should come at home against the Rockies next week.
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