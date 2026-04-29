Chase Burns News: Fans nine in third win
Burns (3-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings in a 7-2 victory over the Rockies. He struck out nine.
The nine Ks tied Burns' season high, and he racked up an eye-popping 22 swinging strikes among his 97 pitches (64 total strikes) en route to his third quality start in six trips to the mound. The young righty will take a 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB through 34 innings into his next outing, which is set to come on the road this weekend in Pittsburgh.
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