Chase Burns News: Fires season-high seven innings
Burns took a no-decision Sunday against the Pirates, allowing no runs on three hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out seven.
The hard-throwing right-hander turned in arguably his strongest showing of the campaign so far. Burns generated an impressive 18 whiffs and scattered three singles Sunday, spinning a season-high seven innings during his third scoreless start of the year. He'll take an outstanding 2.20 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 46:13 K:BB over 41 frames into his next start, which is slated to come against the Astros.
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