Chase Burns News: Gives up five runs in loss

Burns (1-1) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Angels after allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two through 5.1 innings.

Burns was coming off posting a quality start on the road against the Rangers the last time out, but he didn't have his best stuff in this one. He tossed only 57 of his 92 pitches for strikes and also gave up two homers -- a two-run shot to Zach Neto and a solo one to Josh Lowe. Burns was coming off allowing just one earned run through 11 innings in his previous two starts, so some regression was inevitable. He'll hope to bounce back in his next scheduled start against the Giants at home next week.