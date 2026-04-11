Chase Burns headshot

Chase Burns News: Gives up five runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Burns (1-1) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Angels after allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two through 5.1 innings.

Burns was coming off posting a quality start on the road against the Rangers the last time out, but he didn't have his best stuff in this one. He tossed only 57 of his 92 pitches for strikes and also gave up two homers -- a two-run shot to Zach Neto and a solo one to Josh Lowe. Burns was coming off allowing just one earned run through 11 innings in his previous two starts, so some regression was inevitable. He'll hope to bounce back in his next scheduled start against the Giants at home next week.

Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Burns See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Burns See More
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
Yesterday
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
MLB
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago