Chase Burns News: Goes six strong in win
Burns (4-1) earned the win against the Astros on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts over six innings.
Burns allowed a solo homer in the fifth inning but otherwise kept the Astros in check despite issuing more walks than strikeouts. It marked the third straight quality start for the 23-year-old, and he's now limited opponents to two earned runs or fewer in seven of eight outings this season. He'll carry a 2.11 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 48:16 K:BB across 47 innings into a road matchup against the Guardians next weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Burns See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 2811 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week14 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Burns See More