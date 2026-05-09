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Chase Burns News: Goes six strong in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Burns (4-1) earned the win against the Astros on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts over six innings.

Burns allowed a solo homer in the fifth inning but otherwise kept the Astros in check despite issuing more walks than strikeouts. It marked the third straight quality start for the 23-year-old, and he's now limited opponents to two earned runs or fewer in seven of eight outings this season. He'll carry a 2.11 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 48:16 K:BB across 47 innings into a road matchup against the Guardians next weekend.

Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds
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