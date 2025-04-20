Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chase Burns headshot

Chase Burns News: Heading to Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 4:20pm

Burns is being promoted to Double-A Chattanooga, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Burns will move up a level after he produced a 3.09 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 20 strikeouts over 11.2 innings in three starts with High-A Dayton. The right-hander is one of the Reds' top overall prospects, and the 2024 first round pick is now one step closer to fulfilling his major-league dreams.

Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now