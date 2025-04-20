Chase Burns News: Heading to Double-A

Burns is being promoted to Double-A Chattanooga, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Burns will move up a level after he produced a 3.09 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 20 strikeouts over 11.2 innings in three starts with High-A Dayton. The right-hander is one of the Reds' top overall prospects, and the 2024 first round pick is now one step closer to fulfilling his major-league dreams.