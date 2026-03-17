Chase Burns News: Makes his first Opening Day roster

Burns was told by the Reds that he has made the Opening Day roster, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burns was informed along with fellow starters Rhett Lowder and Brandon Williamson. The three of them will occupy two rotation spots and back each other up in those spots due to their recent injury histories or lack of experience. Burns got his first big league action in the second half of the 2025 season in which he struggled. The 2024 second overall pick started in eight of his 13 appearances and finished with a 4.57 ERA with a record of 0-3. During spring training in 2026, the 23-year-old gave up four runs across 3.2 innings in one outing, but has given up no more than one in his other three.