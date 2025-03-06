Chase Burns News: Makes professional debut
Burns made his professional debut Wednesday against the Rangers, striking out three and walking one in the ninth inning. Four of his pitches topped 100 mph, Pat Brennan of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
After the game, Burns was sent down to the Reds minor league camp, where he'll continue to get more regular work. Burns didn't pitch for the Reds last season after getting taken No. 2 overall in the draft.
