Chase Burns News: Next start coming Wednesday
Burns (illness) is slated to make his next start Wednesday against the Royals after being scratched from his scheduled outing in Monday's series opener, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Burns came down with a fever overnight, and though the Reds are expecting his symptoms to subside quickly, he'll be given a couple extra days to rest up and recuperate. The Reds will opt for a bullpen game Monday, with right-hander Lyon Richardson opening the contest and expected to cover the first two or three innings before exiting.
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