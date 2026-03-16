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Chase Burns News: Not yet locked in for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 7:58pm

The Reds could elect to hold Burns off the Opening Day roster to ensure he has enough time to ramp up to a starter's workload, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Burns was held to a 24-pitch outing Friday after the Reds didn't like the right-hander's arm movement early in his start, and Rosecrans notes that because Burns may not be as stretched out as some of the other starters, the club could decide to give him a few more chances to ramp all the way up before sending him out on a big-league mound. However, it's important to point out that this is simply a roster projection for a player who will be heavily involved in Cincinnati's pitching plans for 2026. Outside of Friday's appearance, the Reds have been quite pleased with Burns so far this spring, with the team stating earlier Monday that the 23-year-old's Sunday bullpen session went very well, per Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati.

Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds
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