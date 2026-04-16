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Chase Burns News: Rebounds from tough start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 12:27pm

Burns settled for a no-decision Thursday against the Giants, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings.

After a tough start last time out -- in which Burns surrendered five runs to the Angels -- the young hurler recaptured the dominant form he showcased in his first two starts of the year. Aside from the 5.1 frames pitched against the Angels, the 23-year-old has otherwise allowed just one run and struck out 20 batters in 17 innings. All told, he still has a strong 2.42 ERA and 1.07 WHIP on the season. His next scheduled outing pits him against the Rays, which rank fourth in MLB with a .266 team batting average.

Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds
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