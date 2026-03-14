Chase Burns headshot

Chase Burns News: Short outing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 5:31am

Burns allowed one hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings in Friday's spring start against the Giants.

At a stage in spring training when most starters are ramping up to four or five innings, Burns was intentionally held back in his fourth Cactus League start Friday. Reds manager Terry Francona discussed the pitcher's usage with Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "This kid is still working through some of his routines and stuff," Francona said. "And he had a good five days with the trainers working on the flexibility and the mobility. We just want to make sure. He's good to go. It might cost him an inning, but he's OK." Burns' previous outings were marked by falling behind hitters and running into trouble, so his 17 strikes over 24 pitches Friday was a good sign. Francona confirmed that Burns will still be stretched out as a starter going forward, which means he's still in the mix for one of two available rotation spots along with Rhett Lowder and Brandon Williamson.

Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Burns See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Burns See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
8 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
College Baseball Betting: Expert Picks for Friday, March 6
MLB
College Baseball Betting: Expert Picks for Friday, March 6
Author Image
John Venezia
8 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
9 days ago