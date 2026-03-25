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Chase Burns News: Will pitch fourth game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Burns is scheduled to start the fourth game of the regular season, March 30, against the Pirates, Rich Rovito of MLB.com reports.

Burns was originally confirmed to be part of a three-pitcher crew that would combine to fill the fourth and fifth rotation spots, but plans changed when the Reds announced that Nick Lodolo (blister) will begin the regular season on the injured list. The trio of Burns, Rhett Lowder and Brandon Williamson will now have their own spot in the rotation to begin the season. Burns finished off his preseason work Tuesday, tossing 68 pitches over five innings in an exhibition game against the Brewers.

Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds
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