Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter Injury: Dealing with hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

DeLauter exited Sunday's contest against San Diego with left hamstring tightness, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

DeLauter was taken out of the game in the third inning, and after it was initially unknown, the team has announced his removal was due to "mild" hamstring tightness. DeLauter will likely undergo additional imaging on the left leg, and it's currently unclear if he'll be available for Tuesday's series opener against the Giants at home.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
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