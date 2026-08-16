Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter Injury: Exits early Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 2:54pm

DeLauter was removed from Sunday's contest against the Padres prior to the third inning due to an unspecified injury, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

DeLauter made a catch on a fly ball off the bat of Manny Machado in the bottom of the first inning and popped out in his only at-bat in the bottom of the frame. The Guardians should provide an explanation behind the 24-year-old's early departure later Sunday.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
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