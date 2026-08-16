Chase DeLauter Injury: Exits early Sunday
DeLauter was removed from Sunday's contest against the Padres prior to the third inning due to an unspecified injury, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
DeLauter made a catch on a fly ball off the bat of Manny Machado in the bottom of the first inning and popped out in his only at-bat in the bottom of the frame. The Guardians should provide an explanation behind the 24-year-old's early departure later Sunday.
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