Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter Injury: Exits with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

DeLauter was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers with a left foot injury, SI.com reports.

DeLauter fouled a ball off his left foot during the first inning of Tuesday's contest and immediately headed into the Guardians' clubhouse. The team will presumably bring the injury-prone outfielder in for imaging to determine whether he suffered any structural damage. Should he need to miss any additional time, Angel Martinez and Daniel Schneemann would be candidates to pick up extra reps in the outfield.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
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