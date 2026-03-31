Chase DeLauter Injury: Exits with foot injury

DeLauter was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers with a left foot injury, SI.com reports.

DeLauter fouled a ball off his left foot during the first inning of Tuesday's contest and immediately headed into the Guardians' clubhouse. The team will presumably bring the injury-prone outfielder in for imaging to determine whether he suffered any structural damage. Should he need to miss any additional time, Angel Martinez and Daniel Schneemann would be candidates to pick up extra reps in the outfield.