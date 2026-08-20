Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter Injury: Held out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 8:58am

DeLauter (hamstring) is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.

DeLauter tweaked his left hamstring during Sunday's game versus the Padres, and he will now miss a fourth consecutive start. To this point, the Guardians have considered DeLauter day-to-day, but he'll need to improve in a hurry to avoid the injured list.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
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