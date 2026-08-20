Chase DeLauter Injury: Held out again Thursday
DeLauter (hamstring) is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.
DeLauter tweaked his left hamstring during Sunday's game versus the Padres, and he will now miss a fourth consecutive start. To this point, the Guardians have considered DeLauter day-to-day, but he'll need to improve in a hurry to avoid the injured list.
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