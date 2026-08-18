Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter Injury: Held out of Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 1:11pm

DeLauter (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants.

DeLauter was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Padres with left hamstring tightness, and the team off day Monday wasn't enough to get him over the hump. The good news is that an MRI came back clean, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com, and DeLauter is feeling better Tuesday. Angel Martinez, Steven Kwan and Jo Adell will be in the outfield and Travis Bazzana will serve as the Guardians' designated hitter Tuesday.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
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