Chase DeLauter Injury: Remains out of Cleveland lineup
DeLauter (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
DeLauter hasn't played since exiting Sunday's game versus the Padres with left hamstring tightness. An MRI came back negative, but DeLauter will miss a third straight start while Angel Martinez takes his spot in right field. According to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com, DeLauter took batting practice and went through a pregame workout Wednesday, though it's unclear if the Guardians will make him available off the bench.
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