Chase DeLauter Injury: Remains out Tuesday
DeLauter (hamstring) is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Angels, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com.
DeLauter will miss his second consecutive game with left hamstring tightness. The 24-year-old was forced to miss three games last week against the Giants due to a similar issue. Jo Adell will move over to right field and bat cleanup for Cleveland on Tuesday.
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