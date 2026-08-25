Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter Injury: Remains out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

DeLauter (hamstring) is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Angels, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com.

DeLauter will miss his second consecutive game with left hamstring tightness. The 24-year-old was forced to miss three games last week against the Giants due to a similar issue. Jo Adell will move over to right field and bat cleanup for Cleveland on Tuesday.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
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