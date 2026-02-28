Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter Injury: Running Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

DeLauter (lower body) will resume running Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

DeLauter was a late scratch from Wednesday's contest with a lower-body injury, but after a few days of rest, he's been cleared to start up a running program. The Guardians are hopeful that he'll return to Cactus League action within the next few days, so his Opening Day availability doesn't seem to be in jeopardy.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
