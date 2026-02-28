Chase DeLauter Injury: Running Saturday
DeLauter (lower body) will resume running Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
DeLauter was a late scratch from Wednesday's contest with a lower-body injury, but after a few days of rest, he's been cleared to start up a running program. The Guardians are hopeful that he'll return to Cactus League action within the next few days, so his Opening Day availability doesn't seem to be in jeopardy.
