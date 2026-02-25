Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter Injury: Scratched with lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

DeLauter was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers due to lower-body soreness, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Per Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Guardians described DeLauter's removal from the starting nine as precautionary after the young outfielder experienced some soreness stemming from his heavy on-field activity to begin camp. Petey Halpin will draw the start in right field in DeLauter's stead.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
