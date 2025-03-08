Chase DeLauter Injury: Sent to minor-league camp

The Twins reassigned DeLauter (abdomen) to minor-league camp Saturday.

DeLauter is expected to be out for 8-to-12 weeks after undergoing hernia surgery Tuesday. He's logged only 168 plate appearances in the minors during the 2024 regular season (including 27 in Triple-A), but he has a chance at seeing time on the Guardians' 26-man roster during the 2025 campaign once he's fully recovered from the procedure.